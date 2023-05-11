Govt scans China firms exploiting EV sops loophole3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The crackdown comes as the government spends heavily to promote the electric vehicle market in India
NEW DELHI : India plans to crack down on Chinese companies trying to bypass a 2020 government policy that requires its prior approval for investments from countries that share land borders with India by forging ties with Indian shell companies to access subsidies, especially in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, two people familiar with the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×