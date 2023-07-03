New Delhi: The government Monday scrapped the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the ministry of civil aviation, after it disqualified the successful bidder Star 9 Mobility Pvt Ltd on grounds of one of its consortium partners of being embroiled in a separate legal case where adverse rulings have been issued by the company law tribunal.

Mint had reported in February, and April, that the government found that a partner of the winning bidder consortium had adverse rulings issued by the National Company Law Tribunal's Kolkata bench against it in another matter and that it had issued a show cause notice to the company concerned. Also, that the government intended to scrap the disinvestment process altogether.

"Government has decided that successful bidding consortium M/s Star 9 Mobility Pvt Ltd is disqualified from the process of strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans Ltd in terms of provisions of PIM and RFP," the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said in a statement Monday. PIM is preliminary information memorandum and RFP request for proposals.

"Further, the current EoI process for strategic disinvestment stands annulled," the statement added. The department said that the decision by the government was taken after 'careful consideration' of the response of the successful bidder to the show cause notice, and with the approval of alternative mechanism, empowered by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which comprised minister of road transport and highways, minister of finance and minister of civil aviation.

An official said that the government may not seek fresh bids for the public sector enterprise, the official said. The government is also against reconsidering strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, which has been attempted four times since 2016 without any success. The government may even recommend closure of the loss-making public sector unit, however, no clarifications were issued on both accounts in its statement.

The government said in its statement that it had not issued the letter of award to the winning bidder, Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd, a consortium of three companies Maharaja Aviation Pvt, Big Charter Pvt, led by majority owner Almas Global Opportunity Fund. The consortium had placed a winning bid of ₹211.14 crore for the PSU in 2021.

The government had put the sale of the helicopter transport service provider on hold after the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal passed an adverse order against Cayman Islands-based Almas Global Opportunity Fund for wilful contravention of an approved resolution plan of another company EMC Ltd, and forfeited its performance bank guarantee of ₹30 crore.

The tribunal also asked Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and ministry of corporate affairs to lodge a complaint against the company in a special court under the Companies Act, for contravention of the resolution plan, according to which it was bound to pay ₹568 crore to EMC’s creditors. IBBI filed a complaint against the concerned consortium member in the special court.

Government examined the adverse orders of NCLT and NCLAT and took note of the complaint filed by IBBI and considered that the adverse orders against a consortium member would lead to disqualification of the successful bidder under the provisions of PIM and RFP, the statement added. "Due opportunity was provided to the successful bidder to respond to the disqualification through a show cause notice," it added.

Pawan Hans’ divestment process was completed nearly five years after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the strategic disinvestment in October 2016. The government had received seven expressions of interest, before and shortlisting four bidders. Finally, it received three financial bids from Star9 Mobility, a consortium of Skyone Airway Pvt. Ltd and Skyone FZE ( ₹181.05 crore), and Enormous Nivesh Pvt. Ltd, ( ₹153.15 crore), it had said last year.

The reserve price for the sale of the government’s 51% shareholding in Pawan Hans was fixed at ₹199.92 crore.

Pawan Hans, which was set up in 1985, has over 40 helicopters in its fleet. Apart from providing services to India's Northeastern and other states, it also provides helicopter services to companies like NTPC, GAIL, GSPC, etc. Pawan Hans also provides helicopter services for ONGC's exploration activities and off-shore operations. ONGC was to sell its 49% stake in the company to the winning bidder at a price decided by the government.