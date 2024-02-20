Govt seeks nuclear power investment worth $26 billion from Adani, RIL, Tata Group, Vedanta
The government is in talks with at least five private firms including Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Adani Power and Vedanta Ltd to invest around ₹44,000 crore each, according to the report.
The government will invite private firms to invest about $26 billion in in the nuclear energy sector to increase the amount of electricity from sources that don't produce carbon dioxide emissions, according to a report y news agency Reuters.
