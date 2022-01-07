Govt selects TCS to drive next phase of passport seva programme

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, for implementing the second phase of the passport seva programme – the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance programme till date, following its successful implementation of the first phase, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launched in 2008, the passport seva programme saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.

In the next phase of the programme, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies," he added.