Home / Companies / News /  Govt selects TCS to drive next phase of passport seva programme

Govt selects TCS to drive next phase of passport seva programme

TCS plans to enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, AI, advance data analytics, chatbots, the cloud, and more.
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Launched in 2008, the passport seva programme saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, for implementing the second phase of the passport seva programme – the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance programme till date, following its successful implementation of the first phase, the company said.

Launched in 2008, the passport seva programme saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.

In the next phase of the programme, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud.

“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programmes of national importance. Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in a public-private partnership for citizen services," said Tej Bhatla, business unit head, Public Sector, TCS.

"We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies," he added.

