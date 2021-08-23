Govt sets 15 Sept deadline for Infosys to fix tax portal glitches

NEW DELHI : The finance ministry on Monday asked Infosys Ltd. to allocate more resources for the Income Tax department’s new e-filing portal it developed and set 15 September as the deadline for fixing the glitches that marred the portal’s functioning since its launch in June.

An official statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a meeting with Infosys managing director and chief executive officer Salil Parekh to convey “the deep disappointment and concerns of the government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal" even after two and half months since its launch.

The new tax portal-- www.incometax.gov.in--was aimed at offering enhanced and intuitive user experience to tax payers. It was developed on mission mode as part of the government’s e-governance plan.

The statement said that the minister sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers in the portal. An email sent to Infosys on Monday seeking comments about the meeting remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The ministry emphasized that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured, the statement said.

Parekh was also sensitized on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal, the statement said. The minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by 15 September so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal, the statement said. The due date for individuals to file tax returns for FY22 assessment year is 30 September.

Parekh explained that the company was doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal and that over 750 team members were working on this project. Chief operating officer Pravin Rao is personally overseeing this project.

The glitches in the portal have already strained the relationship between the ministry and the project developer. In June, Sitharaman had urged Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure the portal does not let down taxpayers in service quality. Later senior officials were called for a meeting in an attempt to resolve the glitches.

