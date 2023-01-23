Govt should raise maximum loan amount for coverage under MSME credit guarantee scheme: SBI Research

Govt should raise maximum loan amount for coverage under MSME credit guarantee scheme: SBI Research2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:59 PM IST
- SBI Research recommended that guarantee coverage for the units having women promoters should be increased to 100% to give fillip to women entrepreneurship
NEW DELHI : Around a week ahead of the union budget, a report by SBI Research has suggested that there is an urgent need to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs.
