Govt simplifies norms to imports input materials to boost exports1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:30 AM IST
India’s goods exports slumped over 22% year-over-year in June to hit an eight-month low of $32.97 billion as the value of exports of petroleum products nearly halved in June compared last year when commodity prices were on a boil following the Russia-Ukraine war
The government on Monday simplified norms for exporters to avail benefits of an advance authorization scheme under which free imports of input materials are allowed. This comes in the backdrop of declining merchandise goods exports that fell for the fifth consecutive month in June amid demand slowdown in the west and China.
