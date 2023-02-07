Govt strikes off over 1.28 lakh companies from records for non-compliance
- Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh in Lok Sabha amid the Budget Session said, 'A number of 1,27,952 companies have been struck off in last 3 years'.
The Central government has struck off 1,27,952 companies from the records for failing to submit their financial statements for two continuous financial years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×