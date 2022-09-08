Govt to acquire Vodafone Idea stake after share stabilises at ₹10 or above2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Government is planning to acquire stake in Vodafone Idea Limited after the share price stabilises at ₹10 or above
The government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at ₹10 or above, according to an official source.