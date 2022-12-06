Govt to allow foreign ownership of over 51% in IDBI Bank

The government had clarified last week that the norms that are applicable to public sector banks will not apply to IDBI Bank after the government and LIC sell their stakes, even though they together will continue to hold about 33% in the bank. The government has also said that IDBI Bank will operate as a private sector bank even if it were to be taken over by a foreign bank. The government also clarified that it has applied for reclassification of its shareholding as a public shareholder, in response to queries that whether Centre and LIC will hold any board seats or participate in the management and governance of IDBI Bank after the sale.