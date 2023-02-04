Govt to become largest shareholder in Vi post conversion of AGR dues to equities for ₹16,133 cr
- At present, the promoter and promoter group in Vodafone Idea holds a 74.99% stake, while public shareholding is at 25.01% as of December 31, 2022. Post this transaction, the promoter's shareholding will trim down to 50%.
The government has passed an order to convert adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of telecom services provider, Vodafone Idea into equities for nearly ₹16,133.2 crore. This conversion of AGR dues into equities is likely to make the Centre the largest shareholder in the loss-making telecom services provider.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×