Govt to block HZL plan for Vedanta zinc assets1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc’s purchase of Vedanta’s zinc assets under the proposed sale approved by the company board is unlikely to go through, considering that a majority of minority shareholders will not approve the move, regardless of their shareholding, said a government official. Vedanta owns a 64.9% stake in HZL while the government holds 29.5%.
