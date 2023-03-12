New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc’s purchase of Vedanta’s zinc assets under the proposed sale approved by the company board is unlikely to go through, considering that a majority of minority shareholders will not approve the move, regardless of their shareholding, said a government official. Vedanta owns a 64.9% stake in HZL while the government holds 29.5%.

“In a related-party transaction, the promoters have to take approval of a majority of the minority shareholders by law, irrespective of the minority shareholding. Even if Vedanta had a 70% holding in HZL, it will not matter because they will have to sit out during the voting," the official said seeking anonymity.

In the event the government was a related party, the same rules would have applied to it, and it would have to sit out of the voting, the official added. It implies that the transaction involving acquisitions through an all-cash deal of $2.98 billion would be stalled.

As part of the divestment plan, the government plans to sell its stake in HZL, but funding the acquisition of Vedanta’s assets through HZL’s cash reserves and debt would impact the valuation of the government’s stake.

According to officials, the government will prefer to sell its holding in tranches and in the first instance may offer 5-8%. At the current market cap of HZL, a 5% stake sale could fetch the government over ₹6,400 crore, which will go towards meeting the disinvestment target of ₹50,000 crore for FY23. The target was revised downwards from ₹65,000 crore. So far, the Centre has received ₹31,106 crore in disinvestment receipts.

Emails to Vedanta Group and the finance ministry did not elicit a response as of Sunday evening. When contacted by Mint, HZL declined to comment on the matter.

On 19 January, the HZL board approved the acquisition of Zinc International’s assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, through THL Zinc (Mauritius). THL Zinc will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc.

The board approved the deal despite opposition from members of the ministry of mines that are part of the board.

The mines ministry has written to the market regulator reiterating its opposition to the deal, adding that all three government representatives on the board of the company had opposed the proposal at the meeting. According to the mines ministry, the HZL board’s decision to acquire these assets is a related party transaction, and also violates minority shareholder rights.

HZL chief executive Arun Misra backed the board’s decision in a conversation with Mint, on the grounds that a company like HZL must grow beyond and tap other mineral sources from across the world, since sources in its key markets of India and countries in Southeast Asia may be exhausted over time. Misra had said India’s annual zinc consumption is 650,000-680,000 tonnes and is likely to grow at 3-4%. HZL produces 800,000 tonnes annually. Hence, the company needs new reserves to expand, he added.

According to a senior finance ministry official, Sebi rules governing offer-for-sale (OFS) procedures for listed companies would prevent any attempt to sideline the minority shareholders’ concerns regarding the deal, since the rules prohibit promoters to take more than a third of shares from the open market if the government were to undertake an OFS. “Sebi rules say that, as promoters, Vedanta can bid for or buy at most one-third of the shares put up for OFS, whenever that happens. If we do 5% they can’t take up more than 1.5% stake. And can’t go above 75% shareholding in HZL anyway," he added.

