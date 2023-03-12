Govt to block HZL plan for Vedanta zinc assets

According to a senior finance ministry official, Sebi rules governing offer-for-sale (OFS) procedures for listed companies would prevent any attempt to sideline the minority shareholders’ concerns regarding the deal, since the rules prohibit promoters to take more than a third of shares from the open market if the government were to undertake an OFS. “Sebi rules say that, as promoters, Vedanta can bid for or buy at most one-third of the shares put up for OFS, whenever that happens. If we do 5% they can’t take up more than 1.5% stake. And can’t go above 75% shareholding in HZL anyway," he added.