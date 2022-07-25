Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Govt to bring clarity on auditors’ services

Govt to bring clarity on auditors’ services

iStockphoto
1 min read . 12:12 AM ISTGireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The Centre is planning to define the scope of ‘management services’ for statutory auditors

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The government is working on defining the scope of ‘management services’ that statutory auditors are prohibited from undertaking for their audit clients, according to a person familiar with the development.

The absence of a definition in law has become a matter of dispute between some audit firms and the regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

NFRA has taken the view that since there is no definition of management services in the Companies Act, it is to be understood in its literal meaning—that is, services performed by the auditor for the management, as per an audit quality review report issued by the regulator. However, some of the auditors prefer a narrower definition.

Accounting rule maker and self-regulator of auditors, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has suggested the government define the management services that auditors are prohibited from offering their clients.

“ICAI has written to the ministry of corporate affairs suggesting that ‘management services’ in the context of services not to be rendered by auditors can explicitly be defined in the law if the government wants to do so. As per this, a set of management services that may be allowed to be rendered by auditors could be prescribed as per international best practices," said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Emails sent to the ministry, ICAI and to NFRA on Friday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The idea of prohibiting management services by statutory auditors is to avoid any conflict of interest and to prevent the possibility of an auditor reviewing his own work.

