Govt to erase 60K cos from records1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:22 PM IST
If there is no economic activity, companies have the option to secure dormant status and avoid getting removed from official records.
NEW DELHI : More than 59,700 companies are in the process of being removed from official records for not filing their annual reports for the last two years, latest data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed.