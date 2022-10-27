Govt to extend export sops to trades settled in rupees

Currently, incentives to exporters in the form of duty drawbacks, export promotion capital goods (EPCG) incentives, and rebates on duties and taxes under different government schemes like Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RODTEP) are available only if payments or export realizations come in freely convertible currencies including the dollar, British pound, euro and yen, while the rupee is not a freely convertible currency. With the clarification, the foreign trade policy (FTP) will be suitably amended to enable exporters to claim export benefits for settling trade in rupees.

