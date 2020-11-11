Govt to get 3,056 crore dividend from Coal India

The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be ₹4,622 crore after the company's board approved it

The Centre will receive an amount of ₹3,056 crore as dividend from Maharatna PSU Coal India Ltd as the miner has announced an interim dividend at a rate of ₹7.50 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, an official said.

The Centre will receive an amount of ₹3,056 crore as dividend from Maharatna PSU Coal India Ltd as the miner has announced an interim dividend at a rate of ₹7.50 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, an official said.

The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be ₹4,622 crore after the company's board approved it, he said.

The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be ₹4,622 crore after the company's board approved it, he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The government will get around ₹3,056 crore as a dividend for its shareholding of 66.13 per cent in the company," the official said.

In a regulatory filing, the miner said its board of directors has approved payment of an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share of the face value of ₹10 for 2020-21.

The company sources said the announcement of dividend payment came at a time when the miner's outstanding dues from the power sector remain at about ₹23,000 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Coal India