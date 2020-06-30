Govt to give chance to TikTok, other banned Chinese apps to explain their case

The Union electronics and information technology ministry on Monday banned 59 apps citing that they are ‘engaged in activities, which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’. The development came against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Ladakh earlier this month. It also came ahead of military and diplomatic talks between India and China scheduled for later this week.