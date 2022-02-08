Govt to go for re-bidding in BSNL, MTNL non-core asset sale through auction

While the first auction has been a disappointment, the government feels that the portal has been tested and can be used for selling non-core assets of other companies as well. The government will use the MSTC platform for selling non-core assets of PSUs, which will be coordinated by DIPAM. Assets of other PSUs such as BEML and Shipping Corporation of India may follow as carve-out of their non-core assets has been made part of the preliminary information memorandum issued for strategic disinvestment. The government has also identified several projects belonging to the central government under the ₹6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline.