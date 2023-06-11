Govt to list SCI's non-core assets on bourses this month, to invite privatisation bids post listing1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The non-core asset business of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) which is the SCILAL is valued at ₹2,392 crore as of 31 March,2022.
The Centre is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India after listing its non-core asset business on the stock exchanges this month.
