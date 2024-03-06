Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Govt to offload up to 7% stake in NLC India through OFS to raise 2,200 crore

Govt to offload up to 7% stake in NLC India through OFS to raise 2,200 crore

Livemint , Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Centre is likely to offload up to 7% stake in coal miner NLC India through an offer for sale (OFS) this week, to raise up to 2,200 crore ($266 million) at current prices

The report said the government will offer to sell 5% of its stake in NLC India with an option to sell an additional 2% stake if there is more demand

The Centre is likely to offload up to 7% stake in coal miner NLC India through an offer for sale (OFS) this week, to raise up to 2,200 crore ($266 million) at current prices, Reuters reported Wednesday citing sources.

The report said the government will offer to sell 5% of its stake in the state-run firm with an option to sell an additional 2% stake if there is more demand.

The government holds a 79.2% stake in NLC India as of December 2023, whose shares have nearly tripled over the last year to 226.70 as of Wednesday.

Also Read | RBI not against fintechs, Paytm order against a regulated entity: Shaktikanta Das

It is important to note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allows promoters of a company to have a maximum of 75% in a listed company.

The report further said that the Indian government aims to sell shares worth at least 18,000 crore in the fiscal year which ends this month, but has divested shares worth 12,600 crore in the state-owned companies so far.

Also Read | Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces 10 lakh reward for information on bomber

Separately, NLC India Green Energy (NLCIL), the green arm of NLC India, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a 600 MW Solar Power Project, PTI reported.

NLCIL secured the 600 MW Solar Power Project in the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) Khavda Solar Park tender, initiated by GUVNL through a competitive bidding process. In line with its commitment to renewable energy development, NLCIL has entrusted the project development to NIGEL, the report said.

Also Read | US polls 2024: Donald Trump, Joe Biden set for rematch as Nikki Haley exits race

The PPA signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) encompasses the proposed 600 MW Solar Power Project at Khavda Solar Park, situated in Bhuj District, Gujarat. Under the agreement, GUVNL will procure the entire power generated by the project at a tariff of 2.705/kWhr.

The solar project is projected to generate approximately 1,577.88 million units (MU) of electricity annually, contributing to a cumulative electricity generation of 39.447 billion units (BU) over its lifetime.Also Read

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.