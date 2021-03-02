The government will sell 16% stake in Ircon International via offer for sale.

The issue will be opened on Wednesday for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors.

The Floor price has fixed at ₹88 a share, 10% discount from its today’s closing. At the floor price, a 16% stake would fetch nearly Rs656 crore to the exchequer.

On Tuesday the scrip closed at ₹97.85 on BSE, up 1.87% from its previous close.

The base issue size of the OFS is 10% or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6% or over 2.82 crore shares.

Currently, the government holds 89.18% stake in the firm.

