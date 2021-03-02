Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Govt to raise nearly 656 cr by selling 16% stake in Ircon International
Ircon International is under the administrative control of Railways Ministry

Govt to raise nearly 656 cr by selling 16% stake in Ircon International

1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The issue will be opened on Wednesday for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors
  • The floor price has fixed at 88 a share, 10% discount from its today’s closing.

The government will sell 16% stake in Ircon International via offer for sale.

The government will sell 16% stake in Ircon International via offer for sale.

The issue will be opened on Wednesday for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The issue will be opened on Wednesday for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Floor price has fixed at 88 a share, 10% discount from its today’s closing. At the floor price, a 16% stake would fetch nearly Rs656 crore to the exchequer.

On Tuesday the scrip closed at 97.85 on BSE, up 1.87% from its previous close.

The base issue size of the OFS is 10% or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6% or over 2.82 crore shares.

Currently, the government holds 89.18% stake in the firm.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.