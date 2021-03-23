OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Govt to raise nearly 755 crore by selling 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam

MUMBAI: The central government will sell a 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd via an offer for sale to raise nearly Rs755 crore.

The issue will open on Wednesday for non-retail investors, and on Thursday for retail investors.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The floor price has been fixed at Rs27.50 a share, a 9.54% discount to today’s closing price of Rs30.40 apiece on the BSE.

The base issue size of the OFS is 10% or over 18.32 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 5% or over 9.16 crore shares.

The government held 87.84% stake in the firm as of December, and following the sale, its holding will fall to 74.67%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout