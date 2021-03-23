Govt to raise nearly 755 crore by selling 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam

MUMBAI: The central government will sell a 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd via an offer for sale to raise nearly Rs755 crore.
The issue will open on Wednesday for non-retail investors, and on Thursday for retail investors.
The floor price has been fixed at Rs27.50 a share, a 9.54% discount to today’s closing price of Rs30.40 apiece on the BSE.
The base issue size of the OFS is 10% or over 18.32 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 5% or over 9.16 crore shares.
The government held 87.84% stake in the firm as of December, and following the sale, its holding will fall to 74.67%.