Govt to rake in over Rs6665.76 crore in dividend income from BPCL

MUMBAI: The Union government which holds a 52.98% stake in state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will receive Rs6,665.76 crore in from the company which announced a dividend of Rs58 per equity share, including a one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The company's total dividend payout is Rs12,581.66 crore, including a special dividend of Rs7,592.38 crore.

The government is in the process of selling its entire stake in BPCL in a bid to privatise the company.

BPCL reported an over four-fold jump in its January-March net profit to Rs11,940 crore against Rs2,777 crore in the previous quarter. In the year-ago period, the company had reported a net loss of Rs1,361 crore.

The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the annual general meeting and is subject to shareholders' approval.

BPCL reported revenue from operations of Rs3.01 trillion for fiscal 2021. Total income was at Rs1 trillion as against Rs88,095 crore in the previous quarter.

N. Vijayagopal, director (Finance) said, “We witnessed a V-shape recovery in the second half of financial year resulting in robust growth in fuel sales. In an unprecedented year that began with a lockdown across the country and subdued business & economic activities, the fourth quarter was a stand-out quarter that helped Company to report its highest-ever growth in bottom-line."

The company’s gross refining margins (GRMs) for the year stood at $4.06 per barrel, and $6.64 per barrel for the Jan-Mar quarter. Operating profit was at Rs27,923.99 crore.

BPCL added 2,444 new fuel stations during the year, taking the total to 18,637, the second highest retailing network in India. The company also commissioned LPG import terminal with a capacity of 1 MMTPA at Haldia during the quarter.

"Our market sales of diesel grew by 5.98% and petrol grew by 9.89%. Our debt level has come down to the normal level of Rs. 26,000 crores," Vijayagopal added.

