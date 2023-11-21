comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.25 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.9 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.4 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.85 -0.44%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Govt to reissue bid for asset valuer for IDBI Bank sale
Back Back

Govt to reissue bid for asset valuer for IDBI Bank sale

 Gulveen Aulakh

The Centre and LIC aim to divest 30.48% and 30.24% of their stakes, respectively, transferring management control to the strategic buyer as part of the sale of their combined 60.72% interest

In October last year, the Centre had called for expressions of interest from potential acquirers, leading to several proposals by January. (Photo; Mint)Premium
In October last year, the Centre had called for expressions of interest from potential acquirers, leading to several proposals by January. (Photo; Mint)

New Delhi: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Tuesday scrapped the bid for an asset valuer for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank, issued in September, and plans to issue a new request for proposal (RFP), a move that may delay the bank's disinvestment initiative begun earlier this year.

On 1 September, DIPAM had invited request for proposal (RFP) to engage an asset valuer for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank.

The Centre and the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) aim to divest 30.48% and 30.24% of their stakes, respectively, transferring management control to the strategic buyer as part of the sale of their combined 60.72% interest. After the sale, LIC will retain a 19% stake, and the government will have a 15% stake

In October last year, the Centre had called for expressions of interest from potential acquirers, leading to several proposals by January. 

The divestment process is structured in two stages: initial eligibility and a 'fit and proper' test by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), followed by security clearance from the home ministry. In the second stage, after signing confidentiality agreements, qualified bidders will be invited to submit financial bids. 

Mint had earlier reported that the process is at the stage where the RBI is conducting the 'fit and proper' evaluation.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gulveen Aulakh
Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App