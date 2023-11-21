Govt to reissue bid for asset valuer for IDBI Bank sale
The Centre and LIC aim to divest 30.48% and 30.24% of their stakes, respectively, transferring management control to the strategic buyer as part of the sale of their combined 60.72% interest
New Delhi: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Tuesday scrapped the bid for an asset valuer for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank, issued in September, and plans to issue a new request for proposal (RFP), a move that may delay the bank's disinvestment initiative begun earlier this year.