Govt to seek EoIs for IDBI Bank privatisation soon: DIPAM Secy

"We have been at it for quite some time. It is also a first of its kind transaction where through a bidding route we will be privatising a bank. Now that the bank has come out of the PCA, it is looking up, we have a potential that this could be also the first case of actuallu bringing in a private partner there. And the expression of interest, we are working at it and it will be issued soon," said DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday at the 'FICCI CAPAM 2022 - 19th Annual Capital Markets Conference.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}