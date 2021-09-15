However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to ₹278.73 crore, over ₹441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.
It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
