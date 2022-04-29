Govt to sell 51% in Pawan Hans to Star9 for 211 cr

The government received three bids for its stake in the helicopter operator with Star9 Mobility, a consortium of Big Charter Pvt. Ltd, Maharaja Aviation Pvt. Ltd and Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, emerging as the winning bidder. The other two bids received were for ₹181.05 crore and ₹153.15 crore, both below the reserve price.

