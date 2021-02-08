Govt to sell stakes in Bhel, 2 others next

Presenting the Union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details of a new central public sector enterprise (CPSE) policy, paving the way for consolidation of strategic state-run firms and privatization of non-strategic ones. “The policy provides a clear road map for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors. We have kept four areas that are strategic where bare minimum CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) will be maintained and the rest privatized. In the remaining sectors, all CPSEs will be privatized," Sitharaman said in her budget speech. “To fast forward the disinvestment policy, I am asking NITI (Aayog) to work out on the next list of CPSEs that would be taken up for strategic disinvestment," she said.