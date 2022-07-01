Govt to sell stakes in Coal India units

Analysts said coal companies may garner investor interest in the near term because of red-hot prices. However, the fuel’s long-term future appears bleak as environmental compulsions and strict climate targets may force investors to shun them. “Coal and other fossil fuels seem to be in favour now amid the geopolitical tensions and the supply constraints. But, in the years ahead, investors are unlikely to buy these shares. Both foreign institutional investors and domestic corporates are slowly moving away from investment in fossil fuel-based companies," said an analyst with a consulting firm who did not want to be named as the firm advises companies in the coal sector.