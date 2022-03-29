Govt to sell up to 1.5% stake in ONGC via OFS to garner 3,000 cr

"The promoter (the government) proposes to sell up to 94,352,094 equity shares of the company, (representing 0.75 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) on March 30, 2022 (to non-retail investors) and on March 31, 2022 (to retail investors) with an option to additionally sell 94,352,094 equity shares (in case of oversubscription)," ONGC said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}