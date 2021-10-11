Govt to spearhead non-core asset sales

In November, 2020, DIPAM had signed an agreement with the World Bank for advisory services on non-core asset monetization. The World Bank advisory project, approved by the finance minister, was aimed at analysing public asset monetization in India and benchmarking its institutional and business models against international best practices, as well as supporting development of operational guidelines and capacity building for their implementation. “It is expected that this project would facilitate and accelerate the non-core asset monetization process and help unlock the value of these unused/ marginally used assets that have the potential to substantially augment financial resources for further investments and growth," the finance ministry had said.

