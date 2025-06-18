Govt to tighten seeds, pesticides laws amid complaints about substandard inputs: Agri Min Chouhan

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government will tighten seeds and pesticides legislations and may bring amendments to the existing laws to ensure quality inputs to farmers.

The minister pointed that many farmers have raised concerns about the quality of seeds and pesticides during the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a pan-India campaign to reach out to the farmer community.

The campaign was launched on May 29 from Puri, Odisha and concluded on June 12 at Bardoli, Gujarat.

Briefing reporters about the outcome of this campaign, Chouhan said, "The campaign was very successful. We engaged directly with 1.34 crore farmers across 1.43 lakh villages in 721 districts." As many as 60,281 programmes were conducted including in tribal, aspirational and border districts.

He described the campaign as 'One Nation-One Agriculture-One Team' as it was a collaborative effort between the Centre and states involving 2,170 teams comprising 8,280 scientists of ICAR and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

New research, crop advisory based on soil health and climatic condition of each district and benefits of natural/organic farming were discussed.

"Many suggestions came from our farmers which are very useful. While making plans and policies we will try to keep those suggestions in mind," Chouhan said.

Scientists will also undertake research based on farmers feedback and many innovations done by progressive farmers would be popularised, he added.

Based on the feedback, Chouhan said the ministry has decided to tighten seeds and pesticides legislations to curb sales of sub-standard inputs and also make KVKs a nodal agency in every districts for better coordination among all stakeholders.

"Complaints of substandard seeds and substandard pesticides have come from many places. Therefore, effective steps will be taken to make the Seeds Act more stringent," he said, adding that the system would be made effective to ensure quality seeds to farmers.

The minister said there has been complaints about poor standard seeds and pesticides from almost all places where these outreach programmes were conducted.

"Farmers have complained that if they use pesticides when needed, they do not get the expected result. I do not want to blame without evidence," he said.

Chouhan asserted that the government will tighten the provisions of seed and pesticides legislations.

On the sidelines of the press conference, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said the efforts are being made to bring changes within one year in the Seeds Act, 1966. He said the ministry is considering ways to regulated non-certified seeds and also increasing penalties for offences under the Act.

Similarly, Insecticides Act, 1968 will be amended to curb sales of spurious pesticides.

Chouhan asserted that a similar campaign would be conducted during rabi season.

The minister said scientists at KVKs will compulsorily go to farmers' fields three days a week.

"I will also go to field among farmers two days in a week," Chouhan said, adding that a similar direction has been given to officials in the ministry.

On problem of wild animals damaging crops, the minister informed that farmers have suggested to use modern technology like AI for crop monitoring and deterrent systems.

The government is providing assistance under a scheme for creating such fencing that do not harm wild animals.