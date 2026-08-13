Govt views Chandra's exit as internal Tata Sons issue, sees no reason to step in

The Centre is unlikely to intervene in the leadership turmoil at Tata Sons following the resignation of its chairman, viewing the matter as an internal issue of the conglomerate that should be resolved within the group, according to two government officials.
The government’s position is that it would consider stepping in only if the Tata Group or relevant stakeholders formally seek its involvement. As a matter of policy, the government generally refrains from intervening in the internal governance of private companies, the first of the two officials cited earlier said, both speaking on condition of anonymity.