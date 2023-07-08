Govt weighs SFIO probe after auditor exit at Byju’s1 min read 08 Jul 2023, 02:23 AM IST
The ministry has already examined the legalities and the procedures for making a reference to SFIO over the last few days
The ministry of corporate affairs is exploring the possibility of involving the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which has experts from different arms of the government, to probe the auditor resignation and delayed financial reporting by Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which runs online tutor Byju’s, two people familiar with the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×