Govt will not rush into selling BPCL, wait for more bidders

While the government is keen to complete the sale, it doesn’t want to rush through with the process and prefers to hand it over to a consortium with stronger technical and financial prowess. The more time it takes to sell state assets such as BPCL, the longer the government’s fiscal deficit will stay wide open -- indications of which appeared by way of a lower-than-usual disinvestment target in the annual budget.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}