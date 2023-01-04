Govt ‘won’t contribute’ to Delhi Airport Metro dues

The Delhi government’s stance comes as part of the high court hearing in a matter pertaining to the enforcement of an arbitration award of ₹7,200 crore in favour of the DAMEPL. Of the total dues DMRC has settled ₹2,600 crore.
NEW DELHI :The Delhi government has refused to contribute ₹3,565 crore towards the outstanding payment of the arbitral award to Anil Ambani-controlled Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Delhi high court on Wednesday.
Attorney General (AG) R. Venkatramani, for the DMRC told justice Yashwant Varma that the state government, through a communication, “has shown reservation on their part" in paying ₹3,565 crore, even though the union government is considering the issue very seriously.
“The Delhi government vide its letter dated December 21, 2022…. have informed DMRC, that it is not inclined to provide such money of ₹3,565.64 crore towards equity, the purpose of which is solely to pay the arbitral amount with interest," DMRC said in an affidavit.
It clarified that “shareholders of DMRC cannot be held liable for payments arising out of disputes or contractual defaults". A copy of the letter and the affidavit was seen by Mint.
The AG told the court that following the development they are in active consideration and deliberation with appropriate authorities and they are hopeful that the issue will be resolved by 16 January.
The AG said the DMRC may raise the money from the open market, externally aided funds or loans from the central government to meet this liability, adding that their request to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is still pending and under consideration. He said a meeting is scheduled for 16 January where the Delhi government’s communication would be placed before the Board of Directors for them to decide a ccourse of action. The judge granted time to the DMRC and posted the matter for hearing on 19 January.The court was hearing an execution petition by the DAMEPL seeking payment of the arbitral award granted to them during their deal in the construction of the airport express line.
On 10 October 2022, the DMRC had told the high court that it has sought ₹3,500 crore each from the Centre and the Delhi government for the payment of the arbitral award as it was short of funds. An arbitral tribunal in a May 2017 award had ruled in favour of the DAMEPL, which had pulled out from running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues, and accepted its claim that the running of operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would run. The Supreme Court upheld the award, but when the payment was delayed, the DAMEPL approached it again in December.
