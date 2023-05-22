Home/ Companies / News/  ITI wins 3,889 crore order from BSNL to rollout 4G network
Central public sector undertaking, ITI on Monday bagged an advance purchase order (APO) worth a whopping 3,889 crore from state-owned telecom services provider, BSNL for its 4G rollout. As part of the contract, ITI will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).

BSNL issued the APO for Reservation Quota (RQ) Order in the West Zone.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited said, “We are delighted to receive this order from BSNL and we are thankful to the Ministry of Communication and BSNL for reposing great trust and faith in ITI’s execution capability. This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL for connecting remote parts of our nation."

The order includes Planning, Engineering, Supply, Installation & Commissioning, and AMC of 4G Mobile Network for 23,633 sites in the West Zone of the BSNL Network.

The total value of 3,889 crore contract also includes AMC for 9 years.

In its regulatory filing, ITI said, that the supply period is 18-24 months and the warranty is 12 Months with the consortium partner being IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Also, this is an APO for the entire scope of work and the purchase order will be issued by BSNL Circles in the West Zone, it said.

Further, Rai added, "In the past, ITI has successfully deployed 2G & 3G GSM Networks (Nodes & RAN) for BSNL in West Zone as well as in South Zone."

He also said, "With great pride, I say that ITI has supplied optical broadband connectivity equipment for BharatNet Phase I&II projects for BSNL, and equipment for more than 25 percent of BharatNet Network has been supplied by ITI."

The chairman is confident that ITI will again successfully execute the project to the utmost satisfaction of BSNL.

ITI is the country's premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in the telecommunications segment.

Currently, ITI has six manufacturing facilities in locations like Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar, and Palakkad along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.

On BSE, ITI's share price closed at 105.90 apiece up by 1.3%.

