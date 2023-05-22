ITI wins ₹3,889 crore order from BSNL to rollout 4G network2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Government-backed ITI will be executing 4G rollout for BSNL. The state-owned telecom firm, BSNL has given an APO worth ₹3,889 crore to rollout 4G services in for its 23,633 sites in the West Zone.
Central public sector undertaking, ITI on Monday bagged an advance purchase order (APO) worth a whopping ₹3,889 crore from state-owned telecom services provider, BSNL for its 4G rollout. As part of the contract, ITI will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).
