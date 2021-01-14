Govt’s 4-week gap for Serum jab may lead to lower efficacy

The overseas studies referred to are those conducted by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the developers of the original vaccine. According to the package insert, which broke down efficacy levels for two full doses based on the interval between shots, the efficacy was 53.28% if the second shot was given at an interval of less than six weeks and 51.08% if it was six to eight weeks. However, both the results were of poor statistical significance due to the small sample size.