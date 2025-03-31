Govt’s equity-for-debt plan to aid Vi’s cash flow; survival concerns persist
SummaryWith the government converting spectrum dues worth ₹36,950 crore, the telecom operator would now have to pay a total of 66% less in statutory dues over the next three years after the expiry of the current moratorium later this year.
The government’s fresh equity-for-debt in Vodafone Idea is expected to provide the telecom operator with a ₹40,000 crore cash flow relief over the next three years and reduce the operator’s net debt by 18%, analysts said, adding that concerns over the company’s survival remain.