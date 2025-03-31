Govt’s equity-for-debt plan to aid Vi’s cash flow; survival concerns persist

If the government decides to go for another round of equity conversion, the telecom operator will become a public-sector undertaking (PSU). “At 49% stake, currently, the government has not asked for a board seat in Vodafone Idea," a government official said, adding that it does not want to interfere in the company’s operations. After the equity conversion, Vodafone Group's stake will reduce to 16.07% from 24.39%, and Aditya Birla Group’s stake will fall to 9.5% from 14.41%. Further, non-government minority shareholding will reduce to 25.44% from 38.6% after this conversion.