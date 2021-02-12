Govt’s infra push, resumption in public transport bode well for Ashok Leyland

NEW DELHI: Ashok Leyland Ltd , India's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, expects demand for its trucks and buses to rise in the coming quarters on the back of government's focus on infrastructure development and resumption of public transportation across the country.

A sharp increase in prices of commodities and shortage in supply of semi-conductors, however, may prove to be a hurdle.

The Chennai-based company on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs19.4 crore for the quarter ended December, as sales of its commercial vehicles remained under pressure due to the pandemic-induced economic downturn, and revised load carrying norms. The company had reported a net profit of Rs27.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis though, net loss narrowed from Rs146.6 crore reported during July-September, with sales improving led by gradual economic recovery.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose19.8% year-on-year to Rs4,814 crore on the back of a 7% increase in vehicle sales and 12% jump in average selling price of trucks and buses, complying with iBharat Stage VI emission norms.

According to Gopal Mahadevan, director and chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland, volumes in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment increased on a year on year basis in the December quarter after eight straight quarters of decline. Sales will likely rise hereon, given the Centre's plan to increase spending on infrastructure projects. The company expects its international business to also look up as countries come out of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, with the management to focus on making inroads in Africa.

“Bus transportation is the lifeblood of transportation in any state. We do see primary and replacement demand for buses coming from state transport units next year. Also with school and offices opening up, things will further improve since not everyone will prefer personal mobility," said Mahadevan.

He added that the hit from the revised axle load norms, is behind the industry now and the company is eyeing growth in every segment in the next fiscal.

As a result of the recovery in the topline, operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 13% to Rs250 crore. Operating margin, however, contracted 30% basis points to 5.35 because of a rise in commodity prices.

Ashok Leyland’s net debt fell to Rs2,880 crore at the end of December quarter from Rs3,076 crore during July-September.

"There has already been a price hike in January and if prices of commodities and some precious metals continue to increase then we may have to go for another price hike. But it will be at a time when the economy will be growing. So, we are confident that it will be absorbed by the market," said Mahadevan.

