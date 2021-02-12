Govt’s infra push, resumption in public transport bode well for Ashok Leyland

According to Gopal Mahadevan, director and chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland, volumes in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment increased on a year on year basis in the December quarter after eight straight quarters of decline. Sales will likely rise hereon, given the Centre's plan to increase spending on infrastructure projects. The company expects its international business to also look up as countries come out of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, with the management to focus on making inroads in Africa.

