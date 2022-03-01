The Centre is set to appoint its own nominee director to head the country’s largest general insurer, New India Assurance Co. Ltd, two officials said requesting anonymity.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had objected to the government’s earlier move to give additional charge to Oriental Insurance chairperson Anjan Dey as interim head of New India Assurance citing conflict of interest, the officials said.

The development comes even as the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) faces legal scrutiny on its mandate to select heads of public sector insurance firms.

The government nominee director of New India Assurance may be given additional charge as interim chairman and managing director till a full-time head is appointed. A decision on it is likely soon, the officials mentioned above said.

The position at New India Assurance fell vacant following the superannuation of Atul Sahai on 28 February.

The government wants to appoint an interim chief as soon as possible as it does not want to leave the important position vacant for long and the move to appoint a nominee independent director who can oversee the functioning of the insurer is a step in that direction, the officials said.

The top post at IRDAI has also been vacant for more than eight months.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of the Union finance ministry and IRDAI did not elicit any response till press time. Queries sent to the secretary of the department of financial services, the administrative body of New India Assurance, also remained unanswered.

IRDAI had sought clarification on the appointment of Dey as the interim head citing provisions of the Companies Act and a clash of interest as he would have had to run competing insurance companies. New India Assurance also has to follow certain listing norms that prohibit such changes at the top, industry experts said.

According to government norms, the senior most executive of a public sector undertaking is given additional charge as the head of the organisation till a formal appointment is made. However, the Centre could not finalise a candidate to head New India Assurance. Besides, BBB did not start the process of selecting a head for the insurer, following a Delhi High Court ruling that BBB was not a competent body to select people for key posts of government-owned general insurers. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for 21 March.

There are precedents where officials were given additional charge of central public sector enterprises and financial institutions. In 2013, Ajit Sharan, the then joint secretary in the finance ministry, was given additional charge of Oriental Insurance for six months. In 2015 the then joint secretary in the finance ministry Rajesh Aggarwal was given additional charge as the National Insurance chief. For National Housing Bank, additional secretary in the finance ministry Dakshita Das was appointed the acting chief. Given that New India Assurance is a profit-generating listed insurer, an announcement about the full-time head can be expected soon, officials said.

New India Assurance had reported net profit of ₹1,605 crore in 2020-21 and new business premium growth of more than 10% to around ₹27,000 crore.

The Centre is working on a plan to restructure the operations of state-owned general insurance companies through consolidations. The budget for FY23 also announced divestment plans for a general insurance company and two public sector banks.

