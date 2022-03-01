Govt’s nominee director may head New India Assurance

There are precedents where officials were given additional charge of central public sector enterprises and financial institutions. In 2013, Ajit Sharan, the then joint secretary in the finance ministry, was given additional charge of Oriental Insurance for six months. In 2015 the then joint secretary in the finance ministry Rajesh Aggarwal was given additional charge as the National Insurance chief. For National Housing Bank, additional secretary in the finance ministry Dakshita Das was appointed the acting chief. Given that New India Assurance is a profit-generating listed insurer, an announcement about the full-time head can be expected soon, officials said.

