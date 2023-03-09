Govt's REC to raise 1.20 lakh crore via debt instruments in FY24

Govt's REC to raise ₹1.20 lakh crore via debt instruments in FY242 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:31 PM IST
- REC said, funds under the proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position, and prevailing market conditions.
Government-owned Navratna company, REC on Thursday announced its plan for raising up to ₹1.20 lakh crore through different debt instruments in the fiscal year FY24. The company has received approval from the board of directors for the same.
