Goyal attends 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference

Goyal attends 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference2 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- The minister said that it makes eminent business sense to locate to modern industrial townships like Aurangabad Industrial City
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal attended the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference organized by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) on Monday.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal attended the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference organized by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) on Monday.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that it makes eminent business sense to locate to modern industrial townships like Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC). “These industrial smart cities have been master-planned to international standards. Industries coming to these nodes will power the manufacturing sector in the country."
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that it makes eminent business sense to locate to modern industrial townships like Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC). “These industrial smart cities have been master-planned to international standards. Industries coming to these nodes will power the manufacturing sector in the country."
Goyal added that the government is committed to keep logistics costs down and increase the Ease of doing business. Speaking about the National Single Window System for Business Approvals, he said that the government’s aim behind single window system is to ensure that a person sitting anywhere in the world should be able to get all approvals to locate their business in India.
The minister said that the central and the state governments are working hand in hand to transform the country. “I am certain that under the current leadership, Maharashtra will prove itself to be the most industrialized, progressive and fastest growing state in the country."
He added that there are multiple examples where infrastructure has created power, economy and brought alive new opportunities. “We have nearly Rs. 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline and a large part of it is in Maharashtra. The metro project, the trans-harbour link, the coastal road project and the expansion of express ways are landmark projects that will benefit the state in a big way."
Goyal said that Macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, infrastructure is being built at a rapid pace and India is the destination the world is looking up to. “Together we can make India the future of the world".
MITL, formerly known as Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited, is a joint venture between Government of India and Government of Maharashtra. MITL’s flagship industrial area, the Aurangabad Industrial City or AURIC, is one of the most well-developed Industrial Smart Cities in the world.