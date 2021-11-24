GPB Capital plans distribution from automotive sale

The SEC case against GPB Capital as well as seven similar state proceedings are on hold pending the outcome of criminal fraud and conspiracy charges brought against firm founder David Gentile, Jeffry Schneider and Jeffrey Lash by the Justice Department earlier this year. The cases involve four GPB Capital funds for which the firm collected some $1.7 billion from around 17,000 investors partly on promises of paying 8% annual returns in what the New York Attorney General’s office described as a “Ponzi-like scheme."